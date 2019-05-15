Transcript for 16-year-old student charged as an adult in deadly Colorado school shooting

The teenagers accused of shooting classmates at this stem school in Colorado facing a judge today. Eighteen year old Devin Erickson seen here with brightly colored hair wearing a prison jumpsuit and shackles. And sixteen year old Alec McKinney facing dozens of charges including first degree murder and attempted murder. We can't get to justice if we pre judge them. So they are presumed innocent of even the allegations that we just piled on. McKinney charged as an adult though he's attorneys indicate they'll try to move the case to juvenile court. Both suspects arrested at school shortly after the may seventh shooting that injured eight people and killed eighteen year old Kendrick XTO one of the three brave young men who managed to disarm one of the shooters saving lives today. And he's really celebrated at this emotional memorial. Or do not forget about Kendrick. You go out to be served in the manner that Kendrick served in love he's definitely not in me. And both suspects are due back in court next month the district attorney says he asked a prosecutor in a neighboring district to decide. Whether a security guard at the school who sources say accidentally fired towards responding officers. And may have wounded or student should also face charges. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

