Transcript for 17 police suspended in social media scandal

When June 1 2019. Philadelphia Police Department. Became aware of the results. Of the plain view pride. Project researchers. Identified. Approximately. 3100. Offensive or potentially. Offensive FaceBook entries. Posted by 320. Active duty Philadelphia police oh. Internal affairs. Identify. And prioritize. Those folks which clearly advocated violence. Would bet against any protected class. Success. Ethnicity. National origin. Sex religion and race written speech. Advocating with supporting crimes affecting the integrity. Honesty and or trust worthiness of the police to four. Officers. Who meet these folks were removed from street duty and placed in administrative duty status do an investigation. He told of 72 losses were placed in administrative duty status as a result of this investigation. There are. Ranges for disciplinary action based upon the gravity. Of the offense. Where this reason. Many of the 72 officers who were removed from street. Will receive discipline consisted. With each general violation of the social media directive which is six point 10. The penalty range for this type of violation is eve reprimand to five days suspension. For example. He pokes which advocates excessive force but not necessarily. Related to a person's membership in a protected class would be a violation of the social media directive. Statements. Such Aziz. A route the trust necessary for police department. To carry out its core mission. Therefore. The employing agency can take disciplinary action against employees who meet such post. A second group of officers posted material. That is not only offensive in unprotected. But constitutes an act were continuing. Course of conduct. Which demonstrates that the officers have little or no regard where their position. As police officers. Thus far the investigation has the term at seventeen officers fall into that category. Thirteen. Of these offices will be suspended for thirty days with intent to dismiss. The remaining four officers posts were determined to be less egregious. Those officers. Will receive thirty day suspension. Post being defeated. This category include the following. Anti Islamic post such as death to is lop another piece of expletive. References to African Americans as thugs or. Encouragement of police brutality. Suggesting police should have split their weeks. Homophobic means. Which in some cases suggest violence. Against transgender. Individuals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.