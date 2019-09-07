Transcript for A 17-year-old was killed for listening to rap music: Police

More than 100000. Tweets with the hash tag justice for Elijah and social media. A police report gives insight as to what allegedly motivated Michael Adams to kill a light Sha ala mean at this circle okay. The report reads in part Adam's style T needed to be proactive rather than reactive. And protect himself. Adams entered the store and approached ally Asia from behind use his pocket knife to stab ally Asia in the back and slit his throat. Both blew it he says that his music reminds him the people who had attacked him. And he wants to get him before he got him. The report goes on to say that Elijah never provoked Adams. And was apparently just listening to his rap music I guess people that the congress and the like and and music was too that you like to listens. Ol school too fat you know Sunday was. Probably definitely in that he just gotten over and I mean these Michael Paul Adams two days prior to the attack Adams had been released from prison. Serving time for aggravated assault. At and sister tells us her brother suffers from mental health issues and has autism. We've also learned through police reports he's been diagnosed with sensory processing disorder. Arizona Lott does not have hate crime charges but former US attorney Paul Charlton says it hate. And race are proven in court to be motivating factors. He could add time in prison for Adams if convicted. There is in the state system and aggravating factor which the court can take into consideration. In determining the appropriate sentence. In Phoenix Carlin evident they ABC fifteen Arizona.

