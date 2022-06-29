18 Marines from same unit become naturalized US citizens

Pfc. Christian Mejia of the Marine Corps joins ABC News Live after being part of one of the largest number of Marines from the same unit to ever be naturalized U.S. citizens.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live