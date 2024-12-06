18-year-old charged with killing man during meeting to buy PlayStation 5

An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after allegedly killing a 37-year-old man during an online sales meetup in Houston, Texas, for a Playstation 5.

December 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live