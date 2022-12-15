18-year-old makes history as youngest Black mayor in the US

Mayor-elect Jaylen Smith joins ABC News Live to discuss his journey as the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history and his plans to transform his small town of Earle, Arkansas.

December 15, 2022

