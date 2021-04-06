Transcript for 1972 murder solved through genetic genealogy

Throughout the years the investigators. That have worked this case have some have retired. And every one of us assigned to investigations took the opportunity. To work at work on this case and look for evidence that would lead to the identification of Julie's killer. Tremendous advancements in the DNA testing and genealogy. And the tedious efforts of the current group of our investigators that are with me on this podium today. They have resulted in an arrest being made in this case. The individual is in custody and charges have been filed. These guys never arrested. Never put the twelfth of the site always kept working. And when new technologies came along the avail themselves and it didn't happen over night it took time. And a lot of hard work investigation. Of this case. Grew and its importance. And our detectives like I've mentioned we're diligent relentless. Have the faith that this case would be solved someday. And that date is today. They never left no storm stone unturned they utilize private labs throughout the country to assist us with advanced DNA testing. And genealogy analysis.

