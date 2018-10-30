Transcript for 1st funerals from Pittsburgh synagogue shooting set for today

We begin with another day of mourning in Pittsburg the first funerals or today. Set for today from that horrific synagogue massacre that left eleven people dead and as vigils are held to cry. The country president trump is heading to the city this afternoon. Despite calls from some members of that Jewish community to stay away. ABC's Elizabeth haggard or has the latest from Washington DC good morning Elizabeth. Morning Candace and Linda. Funerals for some of the eleven worshippers killed Saturday are set to begin today. This as we're learning more about what may have motivated the shooter. Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers can still hear the gunshots. Going believable. Hearing of people screaming. And answer to my brain. I can release that tape. Myers were counting the carnage as the gunman who police have identified is 46 year old Robert bowers. Stormed the tree of lights synagogue in Pittsburgh something just in it he told me. That's a semiautomatic weapon and immediately and thus my congregation. Dropped to the floor. Do not move don't under a sale he still. Expressionless and shackled to a wheelchair. Hours appeared in federal court Monday. Federal prosecutors say they'll seek the death penalty against bowers of major interest to investigators are the subject social media palace. Including those on the fringe site popular with white supremacists. Their authorities say he displayed and hatred of Jews and migrants and synthesis. Another example of hate in our country that in just a single way. And it I'm concerned because they think we're we're just going to end up the wrong path. And hate has to stop. Today the first funerals are being held. Among them two Brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal will be laid to rest together. Also today the president Annie First Lady will visit Pittsburgh to meet with the families of the victims. As for hours he remains in custody and is returning to court on Thursday for preliminary hearing. Elizabeth pagan aren't ABC news Washington. Elizabeth thanks so much.

