1st-time voters reflect on what factors determined their votes

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer speaks with voters who cast their ballots for the first time in the New Hampshire primary.
2:35 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st-time voters reflect on what factors determined their votes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:35","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer speaks with voters who cast their ballots for the first time in the New Hampshire primary.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68927238","title":"1st-time voters reflect on what factors determined their votes","url":"/US/video/1st-time-voters-reflect-factors-determined-votes-68927238"}