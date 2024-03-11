20-year-old backcountry skier dies after falling 600 feet on Mount Washington

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Mount Washington, predicting up to 1 foot of wet, heavy snow and strong winds.

March 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live