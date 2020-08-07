Transcript for Over 2,000 protest-related arrests made in NYC in May and June: Report

Following breaking news attorney general Letitia James just release a preliminary report. On the interactions between the NYPD. And protesters it also includes recommendations. For important changes the report reveals that were over 2000 arrested New York City related to the protests in May and June 44%. Were white. 39% were black 13% were Latino. A some of the recommendations include creating public participation and oversight. Of NYPD policies we designing public safety in the role of police in society. And establishing a use of force standard would legal consequences if violated.

