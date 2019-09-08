Transcript for 2020 Dem. pres. candidates talk gun safety and border crisis at Iowa State Fair

Yeah. Happy Friday welcome to the briefing here and coming to you for the Washington bureau of ABC news I'm John San QG. Thank god it is Friday we have had a long week and starting today president trump on a ten day vacation up in debt minster New Jersey he's been spending the day. On Long Island new York at a very big fund raiser with some celebrity donors were gonna talk of that and a little bit but we're gonna start. Where the president left this morning he left the White House South Lawn talking about. The gun debate what is going to happen in September when Mitch McConnell and that senate. Come back into session and start talking about background checks that is something we never thought we would see the Republican senate take up but after. Last week's shootings in El Paso, Texas and in Ohio. That is where we are looking for our fault let's bring any BC's Jordan Phelps over at the White House she's monitoring but the president was saying over there this morning in Jordan. Really the first time that we heard the president he tweeted this morning seen it is something. They're going to be looking at but the fact that this is going to be the incoming agenda for the fall quite surprising. Yet John it's interesting to see the president sustained interest honest through the week he. Start up the weak tweeting that he felt that we needed to expand background checks and that's exactly how we ended it as well also vary its consistent message from the president. There on this and he says Mitch McConnell is working with him is on board on next. I it was interesting John because the president was asked a lot about. Previous attempts to make something happen based on guns the president has said he's gonna do something to foreign and nothing has come back. And the president said that he thinks now is a unique moment that he believes he has more leverage than he has before. And that this is the time to make something happen. He closed by saying you know other presidents have tried to do something before but you never had a president from. Yeah let's take a listen to the president earlier today Jordan. And I really believe that in our ads. They're really good people that great I. Love my country. I. Jordan is said during that departure the president said the NRA over the is taking a very very tough stance on everything I understand to slippery slope. But yet he did say that he is head what he qualified as very productive conversations. What NRA chief Wayne Lapierre. John the president suggesting that the distance between him and the NRA isn't as great as has been per trade but John it's important to point out that historically the NRA has. Always if how its expanding background checks. But the president is in the position here to. You know beat a leader carriage of rabbi cover for those Republicans underneath him in the real question John is not whether the NRA supports this but it's whether the president is based. Supports and that's kind of how this president leaves we asked him if he feels he has his base honest. Presidents had he thinks his face. Make decisions based on common sense and they also watch what he's doing so the president they're very much suggesting that the base will get in line if he goes there. And Jordan as I mentioned the president has been on Long Island New York where he's had two back to back fund raisers out in the Hamptons. He's now heading over to bed minster New Jersey ahtisaari ten day vacation interestingly. You know this is sort of becoming a trend were seen every August he is heading up there. Do we get a sense yet Jordan is is going to be a working slash tweeting vacation. The White House always called it a quote working vacationing in at a White House officials give me does quotation marks just yesterday when we talked about it. But I mean everybody deserves a vacation nobody's get now hold the president. Well it against the present if he hits a few rounds of golf. Everybody deserves to enjoy in August but no doubt the president says he'll continue having meetings and calls and -- to work specifically on this. Potential gun control legislation and so that things are ready to Dow come September. Can't two people who deserved vacation they're still working. You and I Jordan felt over at the White House thank you my friend. Let's say on the topic of guns right now because as we said coming into the fall this is going to beat a hot topic that congress is gonna have to deal with what will the president do. And were seen groups from around the country step up and raising this issue to the forefront let's bring. One of those groups and right now we're joined right now by alana Miller she's with students demand action. And and a lot of thanks so much for taking the time on this Friday afternoon for joining us they do really appreciated. Because your group is interest thing actually York personal story alana is interesting because you. I just under college here at Duke University now as I understand it but you actually organized. Com for your local high school one of the first walk outs that we saw a last year in response to the gun debate. Yeah. Exactly right so there. They junior high school I was exposed to the talk about your personal background checks. All the BC I express prevention measures and at what we do legislatively. To salt that public health at that instead an apartment bags. And here's this huge response it's all over the country argenbright irreverent involved. And so I consider all week because they're on spring break my. How much larger response and ever expected to Dallas Portland area taxes to the very got it Wednesday and even the momentum matters. Yet you mention the hear from taxes that you just said right there are definitely a gun friendly state trump country being at Texas red for Republicans what do you you get the vibe though is sort of attitude right now from people down Texas again it's a very large state we get that. But considering what happened out last Sunday in El Paso had he been in touch. With friends family perhaps a former students from your your high school in south play. So I think the state of Texas now is healing well we're also really what you're. And we're ready to gather Paris thoughts are with El Paso, Texas now support the deadliest shootings. In the country's history. So I think even though it is a great Britain's state even though we traditionally. An open she Gretchen measures. I think now it's going to be at its eat. Salutes. Back east. And alarm before I let you go you know as far as your group is concerned like I said its students demand action I see behind you I'm your standing by every town in mom's demand action which are terrific organizations. Com and had done a great job raising awareness but specifically with an organization like yours. What -- they dated -- activities for a group like yours what are you doing in schools around the country to raise awareness. I'm so a lot of things. We educational needs to study and learn about the solutions that implementing talking. About. Actually really great right now where it just at well where at Spaulding eat. Presidential forum where were talking inspection which he is considering so often got it but something that candidates don't talk props. It's in the us. Especially with the nature it would not exactly it's. Denham springs and a critics. Get elected office so. We is really economic right now. It's an exciting day ever at Jerry herbs. It's tomorrow and we're expecting to hear at exit stances on how you solve this problem it's great. Alana Miller were students demand action thank you so much while I appreciate it. Yeah. And staying on that topic you know on a center right there perfectly this is becoming an issue all the twenties when he candidates are going to be asked about they've been asked about it in Iowa where the state fair the annual tradition. There is kicking off we've seen candidates getting on board the soapbox answering questions from voters and that's where our team has been the last couple days. They have been speaking to voters all across Iowa about what they think about the gun debate the issues and. The big list of candidates going for twenty funny take a listen to what our team heard on the ground. When he's good guy because he. He really here's. Even trains. Business. Here we're. The reservation that. And every damn big jam plus at a unanimously economy improving the speed. Yeah. Hearings. I mean he knocks down the I think I'll make arraignments. I don't let me kids. Yeah. I was. He's your. Gender mention when he. Tell me and so. I'm morning. Let's bring any BC's Mary Alice park she's been on the ground for a speaking to some of the voters there Mary Alice great to have you with us. On a Friday afternoon Iowa so. Marianne. It's striking to me that this is totally up for grabs. Even the Democrat they came to see it's very specific candidates speak at the I was stayed there at Dayton made an appointment viewing. Tell us that there are making up their mind per month. I was strapped by how many reminded that they made up their mind last time in November or December. And even though Iowa votes first it doesn't vote until February and. Mary Alice from your rough sampling. Running around the Iowa state fair I hope to guide you paid homage to the butter cow otherwise you can't come back. But where he sat out fast. I got a check I got a check you know that's their right of passage I was on the road with you for years ago. But let me ask you this is far is that what you're hearing. For candidates are are you getting a sense. That there's certain voters are appealing. To certain candidates based on issues based on demographics that age and wit weary seen sort of break up. But look this isn't really somber week and that Wayne yeah I was state fair is providing a challenging back for a back drop because. You have. Ice cream cones and Turkey legs but then again it's talking about very serious issues. Almost every single one of the presidential candidates is commenting on whether or not they think the president at the United States is an enabling white supremacist. And they're all getting these very stark and poignant questions about gun safety reforms. You know gun safety is better unifying issue for Democrats across the board we've seen democratic candidates. Called on Republicans. To even bring up the piece the legislation for a vote that an RE passed in the house controlled. By Democrats and one after one these candidates are laying out very serious plants. That would not only expand universal background checks. But would limit the importation of assault weapons or ban the sale of assault weapons or limit things like high capacity magazine. I'm struck by how many. Moms are Indian audience is at democratic rallies moms that say they are out protesting and voting on this issue alone. Yang and it's funny we caught up earlier we had including Castro and ABC's Mary Bruce spoke to him about this very topic about gun control about background checks. Let's take Ilyce in the Mary's exchange that the former congressman. Undaunted have been very critical of the accident but we are now hearing him say just now he wants to GE will change on camera check. Credit for trying to push for action. I will give the president credit I actually. See him sign legislation that is next on the test currency legislation. The media of all people should have figured out what is playbook is right now. Playbook very clearly is that he says going to say in the heat of the moment. Nor did notice for instance that he'll say well we're gonna have a plan on that in a few days what we're gonna do ex players he had a few days what to expect from the president. I expect that probably what's gonna happen is that if you dazed residents can drop this like he did last time I am tired of the president. They constantly just appeasing the NRA. And Mary Alice will obviously see where this goes Mitch McConnell saying he's gonna bring the senate back. From normal session in September. And they will deal with the guns and background checks then. But on another topic and I'm curious what you hearing out there we we are still watching. What is going on down in the southern border our colleague as you know well will car spoke to the acting secretary of Homeland Security where he gets that our next segment but I'm curious are you hearing any conversations. From voters or candidates in the area Iowa about the border debate. Absolutely I'm Mozy following democratic candidates and when the democratic candidates talk about this issue. It just sounds so different than the president and his administration they are calling for. I really to a change in the immigration policies and using words like a humane immigration policy line to keep families together. Fighting back against any policy that of them would allow for the separation. Of families. We're seeing a lot of Democrats. Pushed back on the president's language they accused him of using racially divisive language especially on issues dealing with the border. And I weren't remember a huge generational them by you know and we saw their Lancaster talking about plants and all the candidates have a plan. Well the young voters are pushing for those plants they want to know. It's not imagine you're gonna say this and that about the president and what's your plan for dealing with a more like your plan for baggage outlets are planned for health care. Hot whereas I think some of the older voters are okay with an idea of returning to civility and looking for a candidate that that in their view act like a statement. ABC's Mary Alice parks our deputy political director out and Iowa have fun out there Mary Alice and thank you. We are going to switch gears on the right coming off that topping actually could down the border earlier this week our colleague EBCs will car. Spoke with the acting secretary of Homeland Security Kevin Mack a lean in for an extensive interview. About what beings are currently happening down there we toward some of the facilities and we got to have a pretty in depth conversation. With him and will joins us now hey well. I sat down for an exclusive interview with the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security we talked about the recent ice raids in Mississippi. And what they're doing to combat over population and immigrant detention centers here along the border. Do you know how many. Children were separated from their families. So ice does a case by case assessment would everyone they arrest in order released about 40% of the people they arrested yesterday. And those parents that had dependent care issues for prioritized for release are placed back where they're apprehensive they can connect to their children. So we want to show you quick it. But abandoned in the think he's an. What you should a RO. Obviously you're attractive enforcement law can be devastating for violence and so what I would say is that ice is gonna go through case by case process. If she needs that parent for for cares and I there's they're probably already released. Nobody is really challenging situation we've got. Very vulnerable laws that an invite families and kids to make the standards during right now. Under their kids are put a risk from the beginning of the cycle through their arrival when you. You know what happens to take it to win the parents are taken cuts. So obviously depends on the individual situation has already noted from the arrest yesterday about 40% of art even released. And here are you been encounters it didn't have a criminal record or work mandatory detention requirement under federal law. And of course is to have a dependent care issue that's prioritized differently. I also asked him about decriminalizing border crossings he tells me that would be counterproductive. When it might even more people across the border during a humanitarian crisis and. Will quell car thank you very much in you can see more of wills and you're read more about it right now up online at abcnews.com. But let's talk about those raids. 600 plus gathered. About 300 approximately released this plan want to bring in ABC's John colonies a former undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security said John. You know these raids that they may happen now we know that there was plan several months ago for a multi city -- to happen it didn't this was a raid. From just after the weekend six cities from across the US are these actually affective. The short answer is they're not affect that deterring illegal immigration because the people who are coming to this country. Are primarily coming because they're fleeing violence. And poverty and they are looking for economic opportunities. You know would the fact that we are targeting workplace says and by the very nature of these raids targeting. That the lowest risk individuals out of here I mean let's just be really clear. The people who are working in this plan for the most part none of them are criminal. They prolonged periods of time. The day's work they pay taxes they're part of our community they contribute to the economy and that the law enforcement and Homeland Security professional. It's perplexing to me that with everything going on in the country today all of these higher risk threats. We're gonna do heard 600 agents and have been target this population of people and he wanted to turn her. People hiring. People who may be undocumented. Then you go after the employers you don't go after the workers. Sizzle but that's that I guess that's really the question right because if these individuals are paying taxes they are contributing. In most cases I understand it these are individuals that are over staying. Visa but that's not actually a crime is it John. You know being here it being in this country in an undocumented status is not a criminal offense. It and it is a civil issue. Com you'll crop from the border illegally the first time of the mr. Meehan are. Crossing the border illegally ordered her not at a checkpoint comment without proper documentation multiple times perhaps you've been to port it can be a felony. It's simply being hair in an end documents status does not a crime. And quite frankly I think I'll I would suspect. If statistics are any indicator. That a large number of the people that were sucked up in this raid. Had come here legally initially. And John lastly before I let you going quickly we saw that ice is actually looking for more facilities. As they are dealing with the border crisis. Just give us your eat your check John I mean you know this you know how bad the situation is there is not what do you make of that at the moment is he just getting worse. Well during the Obama and bush administrations be priorities were targeting. That is here. In an undocumented status to let the public safety or national security. People need to really understand that for every agent that's working on a workplace rate going up very low risk individual. That aging is not working on targeting gangs terrorist. Stopping technologies from going to North Korean Obama can be used for weapons. Not dealing with cyber attacks not Bob smashing things it's our question of what's more important here is more important to you to keep our communities safe. Or is it more important she'd make political statements about your that you're tough on immigration. Tough story ABC's John Cohen thank you John I appreciate you joining us. We're gonna switch gears we think lighter note for Friday it's been a long week so let's go back out to high atlas self Iowa state fair is the thing that happened some of the done this all the time. Some was actually work when we cover the Iowa state fair Adam Kelsey what are you doing right now. John I am on these. Sky glider here at the stayed buried just hops on this is one of two sky glider chairlift here at the fair we're getting an unbelievable view. Right now the entire mid way you guys may be able to see you right behind me. Downtown deploy the I would seek capital some of the buildings down there as well and what perfect timing we're slowing down or eight years I did tell you that. Some of the other but we've been having wolf my colleagues have been chasing around presidential candidates. Not the lay of the land talking to voters about who they would like to caucus for. I've been eating fried food I did eating fried candy bars I had a bacon wrapped rib milk shake lemonade teams are called. I we're having that we're having a ball I might never come home done. He you know and let me tell you something McKay I kinda did that job four years ago you know ran around with some guy named Donald Trump I didn't really have. Still so what do you had so far because your Twitter feed is kind of making me jealous kinda sick a little with a ball one and you've eaten out there. What does this idea and now I like never ending meal. I felt heard and teen re all skull rattling someone's but you have. Pork belly preaching the pork belly was Friday had some fried garlic cheese Kurds at 9 AM yesterday everybody was smelling my breath threats today. If there is a root beer float one in their one point. And and get this they also have a few vegetarian stands you can get a vegetarian corn dog. Hamid which takes away hot dog Maggette veggie combo as well let's just say. Not for me I had not had any of them. Did you have any vegetables as Iowa they have corn there Adam. I am a little bit salad away from the bear last night we did we did samples in court as well. And I have to say I think my mom is watching she was very concerned about he had been drinking lots of water it's very hot out mom I'm okay and I promise when I get home I will go back and die. Mitt mrs. Kelsey I join your concern I explained at a that when I did the campaign I became friends with banana republic getting upgrades size and jeans every couple weeks you have a year and a. Have to go pace yourself. It's a marathon not a sprint. You said that right are Adam Kelsey have fun don't eat too much. God almighty what are they doing I think I did the job in correctly four years ago that's where we're gonna leave this Friday for Adam Kelsey stomach. I'm John San Suu Kyi make sure to download the ABC news after. Pretty news any time you are watching ABC need us.

