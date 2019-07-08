Trump lashes out at O'Rourke ahead of El Paso visit President Donald Trump told 2020 presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to "be quiet," prompting him to reply that 22 people died "after an act of terror inspired by your racism."

Cory Booker speaks on white supremacy, guns at South Carolina church The New Jersey senator spoke at the Mother Emanuel AME Church following the deadly mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.