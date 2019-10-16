Transcript for New $20K reward offered in search for abducted 3-year-old girl

I know that we are entering day four. Of our investigation into the missing. Three year old baby and Camille. Cupcake McKinney. And a Smart to do a quick appeal to the community. That if you know something or have any information that might be important to us. Or any information that might help us move for with this investigation. You please step forward and provide anything that you have. Any video. Any cell phone video or anything in the community that you feel might be helpful please allow us to view that. So far we've had a coordinated effort with. Federal state and local law enforcement. So that we have everything on scene that we can we need. To try to make sure that would bring. Our investigation to. What we hope it's a successful close but place in the baby back and her mother's arms. We're doing everything that we can. We're following every lead and we think we encourage you to keep them coming we need your help. If you have any information and you wish to remain anonymous. We ask you contact crime stoppers at 2052547777. The last thing is. I wanted to reach out. To us. Just one individual. If you know where Camille years. If you have her. And you're not sure what to do you. I want to just talk to you for 12. A warning game safe passage. Is the way to go. Please bring her. 21 of our fire stations. Police station. A hospital. If you don't know what to do or where to go and you're frightened. We are here to help you. Our goal is to reunite. This three year old baby with her family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.