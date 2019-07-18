Transcript for 21-year-old driver killed by falling tree branch struck by lightning

Severe storms turned deadly in Fairfield Connecticut where tree branch came crashing down onto a car it happened after the tree was struck by lightning a little after five last night. The branch landed on the car killing the driver 21 year old Jared Morocco. This comes a little more than two weeks after another man was killed by falling branch also in Fairfield. Overnight we saw torrential rain leave some areas flooded its video a bowl of water pouring into one subway car at the west 57 street stop right now. 141000 customers without power across the Tri-State New Jersey leading pack for the tonight that some customers Eyewitness News reporter Derek Wallace joins us live from Hillsdale New Jersey with the they're good morning. Ken good morning most of those power outages are centered in Morrison's exist Essex county's right now we're setting indeed a world Hillsdale here in Bergen county and I'll show you what's going on we have. PSE and G crews that have responded now. To pay utility pulled its conceit is leaning into the street Patrick got damaged in last night's thunderstorms right now they have a piece of equipment that is working to hold it up basically said it does not fall into the straight. Until another proven come out here and clean this up completely take a look at his other video that we had overnight flooding in Hoboken one of many areas that actually flooded last night this is an area in Hoboken that typically floods whom we seawater we have two to three inches of rain. Also cover Jersey City had some. Pretty bad flooding last night as well. When it comes back out here live though so you again this seen here again we have a utility called it is leading this area does not have any power fewer than thousand people though here in Bergen Danny don't have power as he said about 9000 people. The customers I should say. It now Morris Essex and Bergen County right now without any electricity reporting live here in Hillsdale under a ball a channel seven Eyewitness News.

