Transcript for 22 cases of measles confirmed in Washington state

And medical is at least 22 people are now confirmed sick in the measles outbreak after dozens of locations in Washington and organ. We're exposed to the highly contagious disease. Health officials say nineteen of the people affected are unvaccinated. With the most recent case being a ten year old child who's not immunized. The world -- health organization recently named voluntary vaccination refusals one of the top ten threats to global health.

