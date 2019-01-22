22 cases of measles confirmed in Washington state

More
The outbreak of the highly contagious illness is mostly affecting school-aged children.
0:26 | 01/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 22 cases of measles confirmed in Washington state
And medical is at least 22 people are now confirmed sick in the measles outbreak after dozens of locations in Washington and organ. We're exposed to the highly contagious disease. Health officials say nineteen of the people affected are unvaccinated. With the most recent case being a ten year old child who's not immunized. The world -- health organization recently named voluntary vaccination refusals one of the top ten threats to global health.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60547307,"title":"22 cases of measles confirmed in Washington state","duration":"0:26","description":"The outbreak of the highly contagious illness is mostly affecting school-aged children.","url":"/US/video/22-cases-measles-confirmed-washington-state-60547307","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.