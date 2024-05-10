24-year-old speaks out after falling into shark-filled marina: 'I got very lucky'

Marlin Wakeman addressed reporters Thursday at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he was treated for his shark bite.

May 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live