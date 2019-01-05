Transcript for 25 tornadoes reported in 5 states as heavy rain brings flooding

Guys in the lawn to some pretty severe weather what's worse than one tornado. How about 25 yes 25 tornadoes. Hit. Five states yesterday across the country and there's also some flooding in the midwest so cleans and L is in Tulsa Oklahoma. With more details Clayton. Across the heartland today some people are picking up the pieces after 25 tornadoes slammed five different states and now this slow moving storm. Is dropping massive amounts of rain so the new concern. Is flooding. Severe storms and tornadoes ripping across America's heartland. In Texas this monster tornado was just one of many. Debris flying in all directions. Across Wright Brothers and an Oklahoma a combination of twisters and pounding rain creating treacherous driving conditions. Many now forced to start over like in Wheaton Missouri homes and other structures knocked down to the studs even this tractor trailer flipped over and on recognizable. Downed power lines on the side of the road exploding after the tornado tore through the section of town. Debbie Allen described the moments of chaos when she took cover and her husband couldn't get to work. I call my daughter daughter that I live there and. Then everything went silent and and it was just like Chris Benoit. This man witnessing the twister as he hid inside his church and Arkansas and students on lockdown in Bergman as this dark twister moved through their school. Aftermath a similar side of abysmal destruction. Flooding also a major concern in places like Iowa the Mississippi River expected to crest over 22 feet today. Creeping into downtown Davenport won a Levy breached officials telling ABC news they rescued 25 people made cars and in homes and businesses surrounded. I water. Another round of severe weather is expected to hit today we could see more rain hail and even some possible tornadoes. Clayton send LA BC news Tulsa.

