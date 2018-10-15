Transcript for 28-year-old woman dies after being shot while driving in Georgia

And I want to shift gears now go over to that murder mystery and Georgia a young aspiring model. Had a car crash but when she was taken to the hospital the doctors discovered she'd actually been shot in the neck. Police are now analyzing surveillance video hoping to find some clues in ABC's Steve votes and sunny. Has the latest on that from Atlanta Steve any leads on what happened here. So Diana just got off the phone with Clayton county police just a couple seconds ago who tell me they have no leads. And up right now they're not even sure where the bullet came from they do believe that this was not a targeted shooting. And they're telling me this morning that they actually think this may have been accidental that this is an accidental shooting. Just as you described this young woman a 28 year old Kelsey Quayle was driving south of the city when she crashed an oncoming traffic and that was caught on surveillance video at a gas station you see her actually veer into the oncoming traffic. When she was transported. Authorities thought initially of course that she was a victim of a car crash and it wasn't until later that they discovered that gunshot wound to her neck. She just moved here a few months ago from California to start a modeling career. Her family is back in California she was on life support for a little bit and was taken off of life support. Last week when state police continue to look for any information. That leads them tell where this bullet came from. They have upped the reward. From 2005000. Dollars the crime stoppers reward. But again they're very clear about this not being something that was targeted. They think it may have been a stray bullet. And they're looking tape to get to the bottom of this to you just. So sad and so bizarre. How this all happened how is her family reacting to all of this. Their devastated obviously as you would expect the families asking for anyone to take a good look at those pictures. They're praying that someone who was driving that night. Might be able to call in and give. Police some clues some shred of evidence that might solve this murder mystery Diane. Now imagine a lack of information is making a painful situation even worse. Mr. investigators are on the case Steve us and sign from Atlanta Steve thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.