Transcript for At least 29 states seeing rise in coronavirus cases

Most Americans may soon be prohibited from stepping foot on European soil. ABC news learning Friday night the European Union now assembling a list of countries including the United States. Who citizens will be banned from nonessential travel. Get a high infection rates the list pending final approval could go into effect July 1. This is vice president Mike Pence painted a positive picture during yesterday's White House corona virus task force briefing. The first since April 27. Nearly 75000. Americans had been killed by covad nineteen in the weeks cents. All fifty states and territories across this country or. Are opening up. It safely and responsibly. President Trump's top health advisor doctor Anthony found cheek. Warning otherwise we if facing a serious problem in certain areas and the number show it. At least 29 states seeing a rise in cases. In Florida and nearly 9000. New cases in the past 24 hours Texas with almost 6000 cases. Both states now forcing bars to shut down. And I it would not personally. Go to a indoor restaurant space. Two. Have food even if I had a mask the governor of Texas also reducing restaurant capacity. A day after a halting next phase of reopening. 23 states are facing an increase in hospitalizations. In Dallas IE CU's over 70%. School and he did which amassed and could help me that's how you can help me. New Mexico's San Francisco an Arizona. Also pressing pause on reopening. One of the largest hospitals and Arizona activating search plans to handle covic cases we have a wildfire that's out of control. As health experts lead with Americans to avoid large crowds and to keep social distancing. A mixed message from the White House when pressed on recent campaign rallies. Vice president and attended the mass gatherings. And even in a health crisis the American people forfeit our constitutional rights yet according to an email obtained by ABC news last night. Ultra campaign staff who were in Tulsa for last weekend's rally now required to attain a negative covic nineteen test before returning to work. Eight staffers have already tested positive and dozens of others are now quarantined. Christine Sloan. ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.