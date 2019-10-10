More than $2M worth of fake Nike sneakers seized

More
Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than 14,800 pairs of counterfeit Nike sneakers for trademark infringement after examining a shipment that arrived from China.
0:38 | 10/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More than $2M worth of fake Nike sneakers seized
Authorities in Southern California have seized nearly 151000 pairs of fake Nike sneakers. They were a shipment from China customs officials say if they were authentic the sneakers would be worth 2.2 million. Miners in Russia say they found this diamond with. An entire diamond inside which could be 800. Million. Years old problem bat. Amazingly it's not even a full parent but no doubt. Quite valuable and if that's put hearing somebody say yes Ling Ling the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than 14,800 pairs of counterfeit Nike sneakers for trademark infringement after examining a shipment that arrived from China.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66179105","title":"More than $2M worth of fake Nike sneakers seized","url":"/US/video/2m-worth-fake-nike-sneakers-seized-66179105"}