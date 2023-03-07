2nd person has died following concert trampling

Nine people were trampled at a Rochester, New York, concert Sunday, leaving two people dead, one with critical injuries and six others with injuries, police said.

March 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live