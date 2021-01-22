30-foot whale shark swims off the coast in Florida

More
Stunning video shows the whale shark drifting in the water.
0:48 | 01/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 30-foot whale shark swims off the coast in Florida
And. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"Stunning video shows the whale shark drifting in the water.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75435295","title":"30-foot whale shark swims off the coast in Florida","url":"/US/video/30-foot-whale-shark-swims-off-coast-florida-75435295"}