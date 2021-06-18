Transcript for 300 million COVID-19 shots administered in US: Biden

300 million shots and arms under 150 days. That's an important milestone. That just didn't happen on its own we're might choose. Took the ingenuity of American scientists. The full capacity to American companies. And hold government response across federal state tribal and local governments. Together we go on parallel vaccination program and managed one of the biggest and most complicated if logistical challenges in American history. Wouldn't rule. We got here because of the American people. Stepping out community vaccinated. Helping family friends neighbors confection the just remember what situation was like 150 days ago. We didn't have enough vaccine supply for all Americans. We didn't have the vaccine infrastructure. For the people who administer the vaccines or the places for the people can get tax. But we turned around together by acting quickly and aggressively and equitable. Can we secure enough vaccine supply for every American. And as an announced last week German visit to Europe. We are unknown a position to provide more than one half billion. Vaccine doses to the rest of the world hundred Taurus nations. We developed and deployed over 9000. Federal personnel. Including. 5100. Active duty military to support the vaccine effort we get shots and arms. Now we have more than 81000 vaccination sites across the country. Including over 42000. Local farmers. Thanks to this wartime response we've gotten 300. Million shots in the arms and Americans and hundred for a few days. Months ahead of what most anyone thought was possible we started. In fact to remember a lot of people were skeptical. View dealing get a hundred million shots in my first 100 days in the people's arms. We did it kept going. More were seen as a truly American accomplish. 65%. 65%. American adults have gotten at least one shot including peace and percent of our seniors. Just five months ago we were and only 5% of adult Americans. Fifteen states and the District Columbia have now reached at least 70% vaccination interstate. It's 2060s. And DC fully vaccinated. She's me 50%. Or more than adults. Nationwide we have the lowest number of daily that since the first days of the pandemic. And we build equity into the heart of our vaccination program from day one. 73%. The shots administered it community health senators through the federal program. More than 58%. The shots administered by federally run vaccination sites have gone to people of color. And across the nation. And the people of color have accounted for more than half of all vaccinations. In the last month and that's important progress. Room much more to do. Vice president harris' as I speak is and land. Getting the word out about the vaccinations. Yesterday. I signed a bill an excuse me in the law making June 18. A federal holiday. This weekend. Folks in communities across the country are going to be canvassing. And hosted events to encourage their families. Friends and neighbors to get vaccinated. More and we close the racial gap. Can vaccination rates no moral lives we'll say. Now as Iraq's national program Hussein saved me tens of thousands line. That count growing each day. It's also allowing millions of Americans get back to living their lives. Grandparents are your kids. Kids back to school and getting ready for the summer. People going around restaurants and traveling. Businesses are reopening. Folks. Had you knew very different summer compared to last year. Breaks them. Truth we have summer tour. And as I promise you from them again. I always give it to you straight. The good the bad and the truth. The truth is it deaths and hospitalizations. Are drastically down places where people are getting vaccinated. Unfortunately. Cases of hospitalizations. Are not going down in many places in the lower vaccination rate states. They're actually going up in some places. A few days ago. We crossed 600. House. 600. Jobs Maer tea from Carl. More than every death and more warm forward to. Vietnam and 9/11 combined. Steve new hour making incredible progress remains serious and deadly threat. That is clear. If your unvaccinated. Your risk of getting seriously you know and Don restraining. People getting serious we will be hospitalized to Tacoma nineteen. Those who have not been fully vaccinated. The new variant. Will leave unvaccinated people even more vulnerable than there are a month ago or a month ago. This is a serious concern. Especially because one experts are calling it dealt a buyer and delta very. It's a very that is more easily transmissible. Potentially deadlier. And particularly dangerous for young people. The good news is we have the solution. The science in the data are clear. The best way to protect yourself against these periods. To get fully vaccinated. So. Please. Please. If you have one shot get the second shot as soon as you can. Search we've actually. You haven't gotten vaccinated yet get Paxton. Don't put enough. It's free. It's easy it's convenient. And I as I said many time text to zip code to the numbers for 388. To not. For three G-8 to nine to find sites reviewed vaccinated closest to you. Get your free who were left Iraq. Tune from vaccinations are soreness thank you wound left for her cooperation. Use the extended hours and thousands of farmers he's in June including thousands that are open 24/7. On Friday this month. Most pharmacies. Now offer walk in vaccinations. No point was needed. Employers was less than 500 employees. The federal government is providing you a tax credit to give your workers paid time off to get vaccinated and recover if they need me. And for anyone still questions. That's okay you still have questions. But pac Pacman. Talk to your family and friends who have gotten back got next talk to your doctor or pharmacist. According to the American Medical Association. We're 90% of physicians. Are fully vaccinated. They're making the choice to protect themselves and their communities and their patients. Follow their lead. And make situation yourself. As I said. In new Godwin in the summer of joy. Summer freedom. From July 4. Crew celebrate our independence from the virus. As you celebrate our independence of our nation. We want everywhere. Everyone be able do that. Let's remember. We are the United States sooner. Since Kate system. Homes together. God bless you all my god period. Checked her troop strength. There.

