Transcript for May 31, 2009: Abortion doctor gunned down in Kansas

Doctor George Tiller one of the few remaining doctors to perform late term abortions were shot dead at his church in Wichita Kansas tiller had been shot before and survived. Tonight a suspect is in custody in leading voices on both sides of the abortion debate are now denouncing the killing. We begin here we ABC's Stephanie sigh. Abortion doctor George Tiller was murdered during services at the church where he served as an usher and his wife saying in the flyers killer was handing out programs when the shots. It's my understanding individual gun loaded and self hours later police arrested a suspect pulling him over on interstate 35 near Gardner Kansas. Some members of the community were grief stricken the church just to back behind doctor tiller isn't eyes I think we all have because he. He was a Christian good man and others side as inevitable. Good job before it wouldn't surprise no phone you know who lives across the street so it just. You know I'm sure he would look behind in their very well. For decades tiller was a continuous targeted anti abortion activists one of only a handful of doctors in the US that performed late term abortions. In 1991. Thousands of protesters blockaded the entrance to his clinic. My office in them blown. 1993. Are survived an assassination attempt. Tiller was back at work the day after being shot in 1993. I have a right to go to work but I am doing is legal what I'm doing is more and what I'm doing is ethical. You're not going to run me out of town. Tiller drove an armored car and often wore a bulletproof vest to work. For three years he was guarded by federal marshals he is the first abortion doctor to be killed since doctor Barnett slept in was assassinated in Amherst New York in 1998. I am and I totally in shock. I don't believe an abortion but I don't believe that we have their right to take anyone's life. Including doctor tiller. In late march tiller was acquitted on charges that he was not seeking second opinions are performing late term abortions as required by Kansas law. That 51 year old male suspect is being questioned by police this evening and will be charged with first degree murder a police are investigating. Possible links with anti abortion groups David art Stephanie Sy starting us off tonight Stephanie thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.