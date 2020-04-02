Transcript for 330-million-year-old shark fossils found in Kentucky cave

Going down inside may McCain's 100 feet below the surface you enter a world that gives a glimpse into the past. Chronicling apostles. Hoard coral fossils into a recent discovery shows 330 million years ago this cave was once under the ocean. And full and ocean life there would have been all sorts of sharks. Swimming around in this ocean that's right sharks in mammoth cave. Officials say recently a significant discovery paints a picture of what life was like. Some that we act more like raise crushing up hard stuff others that. Our big fishing were big fish eaters in November paleontologists. Discovered shark's teeth into shark cartilage. Eckart it is thought to be from a sharp calls that voters strike at nets. And there is no known fossil record of it anywhere in the world. The shark cartilage is in an area that's a lot like this same bed. The wall would look like this in the shark cartilage would be just sticking out since the discovery researchers have found hundreds more sharks C indicate they are not all one kind of shark there are at least Ted. Or more kinds of sharks. Represented they say these fossils have only scratched the surface at the history indicate hats preserved in its walls. And name it gave Corina colleague. Thirteen news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.