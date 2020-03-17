36 million American children are expected to be out of school in 35 states

More
As many as 12 million school-age children live in homes without broadband internet access, making remote learning a particular challenge.
0:39 | 03/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 36 million American children are expected to be out of school in 35 states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"As many as 12 million school-age children live in homes without broadband internet access, making remote learning a particular challenge. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69632035","title":"36 million American children are expected to be out of school in 35 states ","url":"/US/video/36-million-american-children-expected-school-35-states-69632035"}