Transcript for 40 rescues from rip currents in Panama City Beach

We're back with dozens of people forming a human chain to save a swimmer in Panama City Beach -- what's left of hurricane areas bringing strong rip currents of the Florida Panhandle. Analysts city beach police say they performed at forty water rescues on Sunday alone a group effort right there incredible work. Meanwhile the big weather story today is in the south where the remnants of hurricane barrier causing problems. Let's take a look at your Monday forecast. Good morning we're still talking heavy rainfall across the Mississippi River valley as Barry continues to move northward flooding a major threat as were still expect big. An additional two to four inches or so of rainfall in the region. The couple's funny so it was possible across Florida a light heat and humidity the story Natalie across the southeast but across the southern plains as well to make her way to the northern plains that's what we're talking some pop up storms apartment they effort it. And AccuWeather meteorologist Adam Derosa.

