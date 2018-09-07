Transcript for 45 years after 11-year-old's unsolved murder, cops release new sketches of suspect

This is a photo of eleven year old Linda O'Keefe. On Friday July 6 at 1973. She disappeared. We have a couple witnesses who saw a suspicious man in a stand near her. We netherland and never made it home. Litter was wearing this dress as she left Lincoln intermediate school in Newport Beach. She was last seen walking towards her family's home on orchard avenue. Volunteers her family and law enforcement searched for them to throughout the night. Unfortunately for body was found the next morning. Somebody strangled her and left the body in the back bay homicide detectives reviewed the evidence several times but never found the killer. 45 years through the day of her disappearance. Newport Beach police spokesperson Jennifer Mandela is leading a Twitter takeover telling Linda story releasing new photos in hopes of cracking the COLT. Case hearing Linda tell the story content in her own voice of people form. A connection with her. Police will also release an image of the suspect developed using new technology the same technology. Used to help identify the suspect at Golden State killer take. DNA that the killer left behind at the scene. And develop a snapshot compass it image of what killer might look like. Men still hopes these clues and the help of the community will finally bring render justice. I hope that this is the last anniversary. Glenn's homicidal you don't know me Africa. If you have any tips that may help the Newport Beach police department you're asked to call their cold case line at 9496443669. According to Newport Beach Greg the ABC seven Eyewitness News. And the.

