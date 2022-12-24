5 arrested in deadly America mall shooting

Police arrested three 17-year-old male juvenile suspects and two 18-year-old male suspects on Saturday who are believed to be connected to the fatal Friday night shooting at Mall of America.

December 24, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live