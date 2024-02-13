50 million under alert for heavy snow

Up to a foot of snow is expected in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Some coastal communities in Massachusetts are also bracing for their most impactful tide in six years.

February 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live