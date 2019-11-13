Transcript for 52% of Americans support impeachment process

Out one of our our our big reporters Devin Dwyer has been covering this. He's been traveling the country talking to people about these impeachment proceedings and whether what the president did was right or wrong in the public sentiment data what can you tell us about your conversations voters all across this country. Can't amber to be here you know I have to say that support for this impeachment inquiry right now is as high as it's ever been in fact. I cure and I checked out the 538 impeachment tracker just before we went on today. I'd take a look at this number 52%. Of Americans according to our friends at 538 actually support the hearings getting under way today just the fundamental inquiry. That will go down over these next few weeks different from removing the president we should say. But a high water mark so far Democrats also come into this cure with some wind at their back majorities. Say the suspect that the president's behavior when it comes to Ukraine may have been inappropriate so they really want to learn some facts but I've got to tell you. Tom alluded toward travel and a number of states particularly the upper midwest places Democrats need to win. There are some flash. Everything should be investigated you have the majority. How's that actually resumed a you should new. Well from from what I understand I'm not going to have all the walls and everything vote. From what I understand that he's allowed us foreign people who were for help. Do you think that's okay. For president to ask another leader of the country to say hey go investigate this guy now since my arrival now. And that's I like and you have to like China that have not because I don't agree that some stuffy guys but things you really think that there's other things a feeling. It feels like it if we don't impeach that it might just become the norm. Things like this happen and they can just be sort of swatted away with a partisan politics. Did you hurt their cure at the end from that guy in northern. Columbus he wants accountability a lot of voters we hear from on both sides of the hour I'll believe in accountability. But they're just trusting of the source of information book the media and the politicians on Capitol Hill and they're also so busy. In their normal lives are dated and lives that they needed compelling reason to come forward to really listen lean in a little bit more and so that's the challenge that Dennis. Point to watch these hearings and could that be a base load debater will that be paying attention to see if there is anything else that could be revealed and change their mind process is going to be a blockbuster. On television today every TV channel will carry this we know in fact the bars here in Washington. I have opened early there are drink specials you can get a subpoena a lot of if you want one mister OK. I think in the morning but. Yeah again it's this this story as you've been talking about is so complicated for people on the middle of the country there is trying to get to work take care of their kids. A hearing about all these figures in Ukraine a place that I must say most of the people I talk to you couldn't point out on a map well they know now named Ukrainian president they will by the editing. It is hearings for sure. But we do expect millions to turn in an M we won't we'll have to see if this is a game changer politically. All right Tom is that millions obviously turning to watch the they hearing at my guess is that millions will be hitting via subpoena. A lot of special as well after this is all over it's going to be a long day time.

