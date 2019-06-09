Transcript for 5th death in U.S. linked to vaping

More deaths linked him they think are rocking the Isa great community now California has confirmed the death connected debate being related illnesses. We are here today to announce the first known deaths. The Los Angeles county resident related to the use of. Authorities there issuing a warning about. Epidemic crosses age groups about two thirds of the cases are in teens and young adults we join with the Centers for Disease Control. To advise people to stop the being now. The CDC says they're working tirelessly and relentlessly to investigate. What appears to be asserting number of severe lung illnesses linked to. Reporting more than 400 in fifty cases across 33 states really Hirsch. People order these products officials say patients would this mysterious respiratory illness typically have flu like symptoms and shortness of breath for several days. Seats missile. My lungs are like a set musicals. Adam her good reader was hospitalized for days he almost didn't make it they told me. If we didn't bring men when we brought him in. His lungs would have collapsed and he would've died while a common cause of the severe reactions believed to be chemical exposure. It's not clear what specific product or chemical may be responsible for the recent spike. Now some lawmakers are demanding that more be done senator Dick Durbin says it's a beeping epidemic. He's calling on the FDA commissioner that action in the next ten days. How's he says he'll call for his resignation. Back he really ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.