Transcript for 5th police officer fatally shot in last 8 days across US

For the fourth time in the last week a law enforcement officer in the US has been murdered on the job sheriff's deputy Kuwait Chisholm. Was shot and killed while responding to a battery call near Peoria Illinois a 39 year old. Was a four year veteran of the force. Police are hoping to crack a cold case in New Jersey have released of the recording of an old ransom call 45 years after a teenager vanished without a Trace. Fourteen year old Margaret fox was last seen heading to a babysitting job in 1974. Investigators have now released an image of what Margaret might look like if she still alive along with a chilling ransom call made from other. 101000 dollars might be a lot of brits. But your daughter's life is the border topic. New technology made that call easier to hear Margaret had placed an ad in the local paper looking for baby sitting work man who hired her was never located.

