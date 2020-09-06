Transcript for Nearly 70,000 in Hawaii still waiting on unemployment benefits

Other so tired edges hearing like. It patient keep waiting I mean they understand there's problems and then they got their bills. Right and new book the challenge with it goes again it is in the insurance program so I can't just they are. Labor Department head Scott Moore commie is well aware of people's growing frustration. A similar frustration is just the unknown. I he had been eligible to receive unemployment benefits for eight weeks now and I haven't received anything. The horror story. That single comedian Simon Kaufman before the pandemic. The funnyman isn't laughing now though. C a into the assignment. And then when you needed just not there are so there's just a definite a lot of frustration. Since the pandemic started Simon Says he's lost two of his three regular jobs and 80% of his monthly income. He Kenyon pays rent right now. It's hard for its missile. When you know that incorporating that more Connie says the biggest challenge remains cool technology. The back end to Asian news goat in 1980 about 1986. I believe it it's ethical. It's like they're using a ancient Aztec sun dial to process unemployment. All more coming conceded people still filing is. Keep trying but what I would guess is that they just keep you on your third try you'll be in more Connie says they tripled their progress last week. But for a man who has to make his rental or give of his apartment that doesn't cut it. We need the money ask what its fourth best assistant to the system works at a system doesn't work. This really frustrating for people know to just here keep checking back is there are no better answer than that. Is that it's the end there is just an extraordinary. Historical homeowner I mean that's really challenge in the all at one. And for that unusual problem one taxpayer has an un usual solution. What if instead. They just got on a donkey cart and rode around the island to every single residence and handed them a check literally weeks ago.

