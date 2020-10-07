77-year-old leaves hospital after coronavirus recovery

More
After spending 15 weeks battling COVID-19, a 77-year-old man was discharged from a hospital in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
0:24 | 07/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 77-year-old leaves hospital after coronavirus recovery
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"After spending 15 weeks battling COVID-19, a 77-year-old man was discharged from a hospital in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71725630","title":"77-year-old leaves hospital after coronavirus recovery","url":"/US/video/77-year-leaves-hospital-coronavirus-recovery-71725630"}