Transcript for 88-year-old vet saves girl from pit bull attack

Fox sports street in Perry township that's where eighty you'll Eleanor Miller lives he was in his kitchen yesterday afternoon win. An eighteen and Denis for the war if he says the dog has got a hole in my sister moment ago models this year. Leonard ran as fast to go to the next door neighbors on grabbing this plastic red and white cracker from there yard. Going inside that's the only thing I think. They got to grab when I went on inside Leonard witnessed horrific sight neighbors Stanley pit bull attacking its annual mad dog had that little girl down on the floor. And just brown and it has shaken her hatter appear on the nor Leonard combat medic in the army during the Korean War acted on instinct because no adults were all he used nutcracker at the dog repeatedly first and then it's back through the night I. Hitting on the on the on the back like this. I guess it kept at me like this that's when it and some girl that girls got out of the house fearing it would attack him Leonard yelled at it and I said. No roll out about 34 times and I'll and one walk. This one dollar package broker on another down the floor. Leonard says after he had the dog's attention he was able to slip out of a back door and hurry back to his home. It was here where he was able to comfort the little girl and he used the wet rag to wrap her arm. Until paramedics arrived the medics and everything was here this you see that girl's life. The Stanley told Leonard the girl has serious arm injuries and had surgery today she's an Akron Children's Hospital. This army veteran doesn't consider himself a hero just a neighbor doing what he had to do to save the kit I threatened sleepless nights. I'm just glad I was there to help or you know.

