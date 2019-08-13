Transcript for 8th NYC officer this year dies in apparent suicide

Another tragic death by suicide. By a member of the NYPD. It is the eight suicide this year. At 35 year old officer was found dead in his home in Yonkers this morning apparently from a self inflicted gun shot. Now we are told that he did leave a note a chief of department Terrence Monahan says the NYPD has been urging officers. To get help. We want to make sure we'll put this out open to let out cops know it's our right to come and ask for help who come come forward if you haven't issuing your life. That it's our right to come ask us or even go outside the agency get the help if you're feeling that dark moment get to help. Now in addition to offering help from professionals the NYPD also has. A peer assistance program which officers are able to turn to to get help from each other.

