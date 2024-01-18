9-year-old in leukemia remission killed crawling under school bus to retrieve ball

Over a hundred people came together for a candlelight vigil after 9-year-old Elyas Amyr Marshall-Rodriguez was killed after crawling under a school bus this week.

January 18, 2024

