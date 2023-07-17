$900 million Powerball jackpot expected for Monday night's drawing

The Powerball jackpot is estimated to grow to $900 million for Monday night's drawing, becoming the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history, the lottery said.

July 17, 2023

