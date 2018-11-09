9/11 marked in NYC with moment of silence

More
Relatives of 9/11 victims, survivors and rescuers gathered where the World Trade Center towers once stood.
3:35 | 09/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9/11 marked in NYC with moment of silence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57743682,"title":"9/11 marked in NYC with moment of silence","duration":"3:35","description":"Relatives of 9/11 victims, survivors and rescuers gathered where the World Trade Center towers once stood.","url":"/US/video/911-marked-nyc-moment-silence-57743682","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.