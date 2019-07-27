Transcript for 9/11 first responders to be honored by NYC: Mayor

Yet city Mason on hold another ticker tape parade through the canyon here status ideas really did the parade instead that would honor. 9/11 first responders congresswoman Carolyn Maloney propose the idea. The comes just days of course after a huge huge long awaited legislative. Victory the passage of the 9/11 victim compensation fund. Act funding it for decades to come. The day the idea also comes just weeks after course the city host to their big parade for the US women's soccer team. The all star team to me is the men and women who. Worked on 9/11 because of cancers. So many funerals or taking place this honor them now where they can enjoy them not with the eulogy at their funeral. Well sad. Again this idea gaining some traction in a statement. A spokesperson for Laird Lazio's said quote this is a great idea to honor our 9/11 first responders. Will be reaching out to families first responders and advocates to put on a world class event to honor. These heroes it does seem like a fitting tribute considering. What congress just did finally. Passing the act to fund their health care needs for decades to come in they waited fought hard for that chickens appropriate that was a long time coming net right.

