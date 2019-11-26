$9.1M boat chute and fish ladder tested in Colorado

More
Kayakers, rafters and paddleboarders explored the Arkansas River chute to ensure its safety for next spring’s whitewater rafters.
0:58 | 11/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for $9.1M boat chute and fish ladder tested in Colorado
OK yeah yeah. Yeah. Okay. It's. Okay. It's. Okay. Yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Kayakers, rafters and paddleboarders explored the Arkansas River chute to ensure its safety for next spring’s whitewater rafters.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67321037","title":"$9.1M boat chute and fish ladder tested in Colorado","url":"/US/video/91m-boat-chute-fish-ladder-tested-colorado-67321037"}