97-year-old crowned prom queen decades after missing her own high school prom

Helen Danis was named honorary prom queen at her great-grandson's prom.
1:01 | 05/31/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 97-year-old crowned prom queen decades after missing her own high school prom
