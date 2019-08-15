Transcript for 9th NYC officer this year dies in apparent suicide

Another NYPD officer has died by suicide suicide happened last night and this has been nice and white. This year Eyewitness News reporter Carla miles is live right winners. In lower Manhattan Harlem. Good morning low Lauren this is certainly a public health crisis V department will continue to try to get its arms around this morning. This after 56 year old veteran NYPD officer assigned to the emergency services unit died by sewage. I'd overnight in the second officer in two straight days now this latest incident happened last night and Walton queens around 6 PM. Sources tell Eyewitness News the officer's wife and two children were home at the time ages eighteen. Andy Levin sources say they overheard a gunshot went to find out what was going on and that's when they found the officer unresponsive. He was taken to North Shore university hospital where they were un able to save him. Last night mayor guild while geo was on Comedy Central he called this entire public health crisis. Extraordinarily painful. So I hope that that message I hope all the other things we're doing to try and reach our officers. Will help people to come forward and get help for themselves and to save themselves and to save their families. Who will miss them. Sadly more officers more in YPD officers die by suicide. Van in the line of duty again this is the night. Death by suicide this year. But out of respect for the families Eyewitness News is not naming any of those officers. Now if you are NYPD officer in crises or if you know of any NYPD officer in crisis you can text glue to 741741. For help. Reporting live in lower Manhattan Harlem miles channel seven Eyewitness News. Charlotte thank you and if you know someone who might need help again you can call the national suicide. Prevention mine that number's 1802738255.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.