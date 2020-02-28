Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for ABC News All Access: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"27:01","description":"Looking ahead to the South Carolina primary, new developments with coronavirus, the Houston Astros getting hit by pitches in spring training and more. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69295150","title":"ABC News All Access: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-access-friday-feb-28-2020-69295150"}