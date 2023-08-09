ABC News exclusive: 1st view of police body camera video in Tupac murder

Body camera footage, obtained by ABC News, gives the first glimpse from the police's view as SWAT carried out a search warrant in July in revived investigation into Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder.

August 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live