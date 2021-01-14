Transcript for ABC News exclusive interview provides new insight on Jacob Blake shooting

And for more on the fallout from this case and the interview I want to bring in ABC news contributor LV granderson and the founder of the black police experience. Sonia Pruitt good morning to both thank you for being here. I'd like to start with a question to two both to the UN Sonya you can answer first but did you hear. Anything from this interview that changes your thoughts on this case Saddam. I heard nothing that changed my mind I had already watched that video several times. And you know I the first of I am feeling some and before. Mr. Blake because he was put in I'd really typical situation and let me tell you why. Options for the police officers outside of shooting there were several officers on the scene they should have been able to arrest one man and they had an opportunity to do so. Without shooting she should be a last resort. There was option to disengage. I'd never saw mr. Blake pull his knife and lunged towards the officer or even move twist ops and he tried to get into the car. So I am still feeling very uncomfortable. With the opposite is the version of things but here's something else to consider. This is awesome sight and a gentleman rash. We classes tunnel vision loss of hearing there's a fight if flight triggered. That happens during the using counters so why would it not follow that the person that they're attempting to arrest might not have these same physical manifestations. In a stressful situation. Making it typical to bubble wars housing. I agree with everything there was sheriff's. There appears from these apartments and arbitrary police officer but it just seemed deserves. There were other options to force shooting a man multiple times in the back. In order to make an arrest. Com and when I listened to his description heart this encounter with police officers can range from to me based upon my own personal experience. I every young man Teddy gun drawn on me by an hour or plainclothes police officer going up in Detroit I had no idea with the police officer. Until the garden with how. Pointed towards me and by the grace of god I'm here today so while I was listening to his accounts. I'd recognize that there may be something trillions to roll their eyes and say you should just comply mister Dunn that you should have done that first of all. You weren't bare second of all we don't know the full back story but most importantly. I didn't see anything in that video. That looked as if they required lethal force to be used against Jacob Blake. And I recognized Kenosha police department said that the officers followed their procedures. I don't know the procedures put this into something actually wrong took part of the procedures shooting a man multiple times in the back. And Sonia that DA says the day that he was shot the mother of Blake's children called line on one's saying he was going to take off in her rental car with the kids. Police were also told he has a warrant on domestic violence offenses in sexual assault. And he had a knife tip that you are a former police chief how should all of that play into the way officers respond to a case like this. You know we wanna take into consideration all of the facts but for me none of that amounts to well let's make sure that you know this guy gets seven bullets in the back. OK because of this. Generally officers are not trained to ensure that every one goals home. Art art training won't when I was please operas there was about. The officer going hum. There's not a holistic view pop up every once the safety at the end of the day when you leave these encounters the officer wants to go home to their loved ones and so does the suspect because suspects have loved ones right which train day it. Is better to be judged by twelve and it carried by six. That for me is ridiculous that we need to change their minds and change that type of training we need them to make it. Clear and very important day everyone is important no matter what their background. An Ozzy the fact that Blake survived that shooting and is now able to speak about it from a first person perspective. Is a rarity how do you think that could impact the fight. For racial equality and justice and policing in the kind of changes that song is talking about a general. Well I think first and foremost having someone able to service out of the story is very important in this situation because oftentimes it German mark harboring here you were George forward if your a pub Rihanna Taylor you don't have that opportunity to share what you experienced during this encounter. But there are other procedural things that the Kenosha police department eased to look at as well as law enforcement in general should consider for example. The body cameras were approved by the city years ago. But they bolt had joined emperors balked at doing it because of the price of doing so. Now they're facing something I would say is much more costly. Than just by inviting cameras. Now only Utah not to damage that was caused quite some of the rioters who was taken advantage of the situation which are facing civil suits but more important you're facing a credibility issues within your community. Do you have an entire swath of people searching musty and part of you don't sowerby who do not trust you. Better not need to put a price tag on so body cameras I believe it's a good step it isn't a cure all but it certainly is a good step. And this one other thing for those who may be rolling their eyes wondering why didn't he just complied star officer had no choice. Last week we saw a domestic terrorist attack have to capital. Members of congress running for their lives. We saw insurgents try to stop. A constitutional procedure. We know what happened during that day's. And we all know if those individuals who supported the capital. Were off color. Please would have ended it a lot more differently. So all I'm saying years. I'm not concerned about what not to go Blake is a good person or not. I'm concerned about whether or not law enforcement views him as a person the same way they review a white person that's what I'm asking. And and Sonia I want to go back to them to the body can claim that LZ is making it it it how much does that. Make a difference in a case like this because again while Jacob Blake can not tell his story. Most victims like this usually cannot so how much does it impact things when you can see for yourself. What happened or at least part of what happened then and this debate for example. Field Jacob Blake is saying the officer did not identify himself but he didn't make clear that he had to warn and he was putting him under arrest he just knew that someone grabbed his arm. How much of a difference is that make in a case like this. And interest on trust in general I should that. Makes a and a whole lot of difference does it since the inception of body worn cameras we have been able to CE. What before and historically. We were not able to see we were able to CE the disparities in what the officer might have sit in a police report and what actually happened we see that here we never at least an camera didn't. See Jacob Blake pull his knife and actually. This is my towards the police officer. Is a rich black and now again everybody's memory may may be a little foggy during an encounter like this. Well why is that the officer gets the benefit of the doubt and the suspect in this case mr. Blake does not. Quiche that he's another human being. People should listen to what he had to say to instead. We get to hear about his criminal past and his criminal history he had a warrant. And innovate those things not really important in this moment we talking about this incident and that the type of being that you Rhodes the public trust. But again ever since the advent of body worn cameras and camera phones we are able to have a clear view of what is happening and you know we have to. Just I'm and I just I hear our our other guests talk about what happened at the capitol. A mansion if there were no cameras. We we need to be able to see these these. This very means we need to be able to see the things that just don't mess for us as a black community and everyone else should be able to seat to. So cameras are really important. It is it is an eye opening in ano many of us don't like what we see but at least it helps us to be able to move forward and hopefully address. Some of these issues that we were blind to for so long. LC one of the hardest parts about the Blake case is that kids so what do you think about. When you think about peace to his kids at what they witnessed and what kind of an impact that has. And not only on them personally but also what happens the next time they are approached by a police officer. I can only assume they'll be secure for their lives based upon what they witnessed. And it's a shame that we don't consider the impact for mental health perspective not just on children. We're just on every one when being part traumatized by Sumpter Mike Ferris. You know I'm pretty sure the people who called to do go to police officers do not call the police so that the to try to shoot and kill Jacob Blake. We're just trying to resolve a domestic dispute. So that person it's probably proving a certain amount of jokes and friend and mentor anguish and report children. Our youngest stuck in the saint cycle. That I was gone went on with its potent things like in two million people must mention who are trying to nab him to this day. To this day. An officer pulls behind me when I'm on the highway. There is an involuntary bodily. Response. My palms get sweaty. My body gets tense and has very little I can do to stop it and I bring him to a therapist about it. I can only imagine what these poor children are trying to navigate and deal with as well as everyone else who bared witness to what transpired. Something this whole country is gonna have to reckon with ABC news contributor LV granderson and former Montgomery county police captain Sonia Pruitt thank you both.

