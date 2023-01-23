ABC News Live: 11 dead, several injured following mass shooting in California

Plus, the five Memphis cops involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired, and President Joe Biden is facing criticism from all sides as more classified documents are found at his home.

January 23, 2023

