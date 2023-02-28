ABC News Live: 24 states on alert for blast of winter weather

Plus, the latest on the murder trial for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh and the Supreme Court will hear arguments about Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live